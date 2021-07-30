Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 121,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 658,338 shares.The stock last traded at $18.63 and had previously closed at $18.26.

IRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 111.94, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 77,989 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

