Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

IBCP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. 141,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $458.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

