Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Shares Gap Down to $46.44

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.44, but opened at $45.22. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 1,410 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.4249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 31.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.