Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IFJPY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Informa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Informa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Informa has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $14.42 on Monday. Informa has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

