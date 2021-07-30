Injective Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $208.84 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.30 or 0.00015673 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $208.84 million and approximately $20.93 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

INJ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,150,548 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.