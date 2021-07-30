Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) Stock Position Lessened by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,634 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KJUL. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 41,415 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 70.6% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

KJUL opened at $26.14 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $26.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38.

