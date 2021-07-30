Insider Buying: NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) CFO Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NBT Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 166,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,484. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

