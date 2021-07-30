Insider Buying: Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Buys 34,600 Shares of Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Patrick Downey acquired 34,600 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,903,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,865,040.

CVE ORE opened at C$1.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.40 million and a PE ratio of -21.74. Orezone Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.41.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial raised their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

