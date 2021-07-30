Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CFO Sells $6,575,068.50 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total transaction of $6,575,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ISRG opened at $981.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $902.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $633.29 and a one year high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

