Insider Selling: McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) CFO Sells 47,649 Shares of Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $191.64 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

