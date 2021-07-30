Insider Selling: Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Insider Sells 1,597 Shares of Stock

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.55. 1,515,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.41.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,032 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,885,000 after purchasing an additional 676,280 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,042,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,557 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.