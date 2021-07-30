Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 578 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Brent Hyder sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $143,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brent Hyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $244.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $225.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.78. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $187.37 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

