Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells 339,035 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $25,000,440.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,844,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,162,336.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Evan Spiegel sold 332,900 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $25,000,790.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $25,000,239.60.

On Friday, July 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $24,999,509.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50.

On Friday, June 25th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $25,001,896.80.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $25,022,133.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $24,999,342.34.

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $5,721,855.15.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,004,000.00.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $74.42. 15,840,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,850,770. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.92 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at $791,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth about $397,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth about $570,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 14.0% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth about $511,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

