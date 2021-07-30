Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CFO Sells 2,130 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VNDA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.95. 328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,232. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a market cap of $997.37 million, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

