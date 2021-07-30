Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$193.00 at Raymond James

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$180.00 to C$193.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

IFCZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.88.

Shares of IFCZF traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.10. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.39. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $103.32 and a twelve month high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

