Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%.

IART has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,205 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,236 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

