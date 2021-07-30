Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

IAS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $17.88 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $22.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science stock. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

