Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.19. The company had a trading volume of 57,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,749. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,034 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,765. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

