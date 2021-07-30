Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $289.39 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $213.09 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.63. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.