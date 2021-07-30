Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.80.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $198.14 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

