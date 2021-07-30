Intrust Bank NA Sells 65 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $186.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $188.48.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,784,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

