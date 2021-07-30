Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $20.28. 87,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 159,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.