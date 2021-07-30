Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of ICMB opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $85.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 53,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

