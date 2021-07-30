Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 278 ($3.63). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 274.60 ($3.59), with a volume of 906,539 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 292.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. Investec Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In other Investec Group news, insider Richard John Wainwright sold 21,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,815 ($75.97), for a total value of £1,244,177.40 ($1,625,525.74). Also, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 40,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06), for a total transaction of £127,062.16 ($166,007.53). Insiders have sold 74,629 shares of company stock worth $140,923,695 in the last 90 days.

About Investec Group (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

