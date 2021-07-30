Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/30/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $290.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $235.00.
- 7/29/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $315.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $290.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.
- 7/26/2021 – Spotify Technology had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Partners. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/8/2021 –
- 6/8/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
NYSE SPOT traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $228.61. The company had a trading volume of 81,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,940. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $211.10 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.