Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,078. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.11.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.23.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

