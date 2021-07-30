Invst LLC Acquires New Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Invst LLC acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 67,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 194.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

BCE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,778. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

