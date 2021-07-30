Invst LLC Buys New Shares in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 4,129.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

VGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VGR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.49. 36 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.91. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 87.91%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

