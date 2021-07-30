Invst LLC Invests $288,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $52.29. 6,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,422. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

