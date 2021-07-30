Invst LLC Invests $365,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Invst LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
