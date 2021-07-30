Invst LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Invst LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.48. 9,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,067. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.96.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock worth $436,297,148. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

