Invst LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Invst LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $3,113,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 105,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.01. 1,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,125. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.12. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

