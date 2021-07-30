Invst LLC Purchases Shares of 2,160 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,160 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,067,466,000 after purchasing an additional 647,496 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,538,418,000 after acquiring an additional 968,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,275,107,000 after acquiring an additional 641,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,104,280,000 after acquiring an additional 341,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,589,595,000 after acquiring an additional 285,822 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,769. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.05. The company has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $98.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

