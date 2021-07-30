Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

IPSEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Shares of IPSEY stock remained flat at $$25.67 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.17. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.