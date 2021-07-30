Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,514 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 661.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

IRM stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,855,474.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,572.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,182 shares of company stock worth $3,349,929. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

