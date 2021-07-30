iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $119.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.54. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

