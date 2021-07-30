iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMBS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,723,000 after acquiring an additional 553,134 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,355,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 470,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 272,632 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,151,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,493,000.

CMBS opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.49. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $55.89.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.