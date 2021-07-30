iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the June 30th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,603. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.02. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $105.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

