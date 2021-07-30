iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 67.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,808 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,344,448. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

