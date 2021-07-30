iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 121,248 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 62,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $101.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

