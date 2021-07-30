J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $191.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of JJSF opened at $165.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,833.76 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $120.69 and a 52-week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

