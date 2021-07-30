J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,624,400 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the June 30th total of 12,216,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,896.7 days.

JSNSF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.68. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.