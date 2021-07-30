J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,624,400 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the June 30th total of 12,216,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,896.7 days.
JSNSF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.68. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.03.
About J Sainsbury
