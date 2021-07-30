J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of J2 Global worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter worth $157,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth $207,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JCOM opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $147.35.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.