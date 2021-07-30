Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.16 Per Share

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.16 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on J. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of J opened at $136.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.06. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.