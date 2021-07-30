Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.97.

JWEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of JWEL stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.78. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$32.08 and a one year high of C$46.01.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

