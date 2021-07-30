Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,434 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

SDG opened at $97.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $72.74 and a 12-month high of $100.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.17.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

