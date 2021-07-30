Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JAR remained flat at $GBX 62.50 ($0.82) during trading on Friday. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Jardine Matheson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.24 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.12 ($0.86). The firm has a market cap of £451.04 million and a PE ratio of -58.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.57.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

