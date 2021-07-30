Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JAR remained flat at $GBX 62.50 ($0.82) during trading on Friday. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Jardine Matheson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.24 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.12 ($0.86). The firm has a market cap of £451.04 million and a PE ratio of -58.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.57.
About Jardine Matheson
Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.