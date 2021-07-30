Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €67.00 Price Target

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) received a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HLE. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €55.82 ($65.67).

ETR:HLE opened at €59.42 ($69.91) on Wednesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a twelve month high of €61.90 ($72.82). The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

