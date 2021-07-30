Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Alphabet Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $19.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $18.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3,150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $23.10 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,001.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,730.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,546.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,914,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

