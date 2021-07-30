Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Monro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $59.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.65. Monro has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Monro by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Monro by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Monro by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Monro by 211.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Monro during the first quarter valued at approximately $830,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

